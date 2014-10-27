Lukaku enjoying Eto'o link-up at Everton

Former Barcelona and Inter star Eto'o scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over strugglers Burnley, including an impressive long-range strike late on to make sure of Everton's victory.

Club-record signing Lukaku was also on target at Turf Moor, and the 21-year-old says he is learning so much from working with three-time UEFA Champions League winner Eto'o.

"I wasn't surprised to see Samuel score one like [his second]. When he took the touch I was thinking 'goal'," Lukaku told Everton's official website.

"He has scored so many throughout his career and it's a pleasure to be working with him.

"He wants to help me become one of the best.

"I feel very lucky to be able to work with someone I grew up watching. I have been blessed to work with some great strikers and now I am working with another one.

"Hopefully I can become one of the best."