Lukaku injury not as serious as first feared
Romelu Lukaku is facing "weeks rather than months" out of action with an ankle injury, Everton manager Roberto Martinez has revealed.
The on-loan Chelsea striker left Anfield on Tuesday with his foot in a cast after being withdrawn just 25 minutes into the Merseyside derby, which Liverpool won 4-0.
Initial reports suggested that the 20-year-old had damaged ankle ligaments and Everton fans feared the worst a matter of days after left-back Bryan Oviedo suffered a double leg break.
However, Martinez has delivered a positive update on Lukaku's injury.
"There is no ligament damage and the injury is not as bad as we first thought," Martinez told the club's official website.
"It will be a case of weeks rather than months."
The loss of Lukaku – who has scored nine goals in 19 Premier League appearances since moving to Goodison Park in September – is an undoubted blow to Everton's top-four hopes, which were seriously undermined by Liverpool.
Lukaku is Everton's top scorer, although he has failed to find the net in his last six games in all competitions.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.