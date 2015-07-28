Lukaku injury sours Everton win at Dundee

Romelu Lukaku suffered an injury scare as Everton continued their pre-season preparations in Scotland with a 2-0 win at Dundee.

Roberto Martinez's men secured a 3-1 victory at Hearts on Sunday and there were six changes to the XI that featured at Dens Park - including a start for Tom Cleverley in midfield.

Forward Conor McAleny slotted home form the edge of the box to give Everton a second-minute lead and Cleverley had a shot deflected over as the visitors dominated the opening exchanges.

Dundee responded, with Luka Tankulic rattling the crossbar before Martinez was confronted with the worrying sight of Belgium striker Lukaku limping off with an apparent hamstring problem.

Ross Barkley made the win safe just before the hour by winning and converting a penalty before substitute Kevin Mirallas came close to adding a third.