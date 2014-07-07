Lukaku open-minded over his future next season

Lukaku has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan, initially at West Brom and then with Everton.

The 21-year-old proved an unqualified success at both clubs, scoring 17 Premier League goals in his solitary campaign at The Hawthorns and 15 for Everton last term.

Yet it remains to be seen whether Lukaku has a realistic chance of breaking into Chelsea's first team, with manager Jose Mourinho having recently agreed a deal to sign Spain international Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid.

Lukaku acknowledges he has decisions to make ahead of the new domestic season, but remains relaxed.

"I want to go on holiday first and rest with my parents and then we will see," said the forward, in quotes widely reported by the English media.

"I want to be somewhere where I can play my best football and hopefully win titles. It's up to me to work hard but there are choices to make.

"Things like that happen in football and I'm confident I will make the right choice. I'm looking at everything but first of all I want to go on holiday and relax a little bit.

"It depends what is the best for me, where the most ambition is and where is the best place for me to develop.

"I'm 21 but I think I'm experienced enough now. I've played a lot of games and scored a lot of goals and now I want to win titles and become one of the best.

"I have a few ideas but we'll see. I have to have discussions first and have to think about it. I want to go home and then I will decide. It will be soon."

Lukaku, who scored one goal in four appearances for his country in the FIFA World Cup, joined Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 but has only started one Premier League match for the club.

He came off the bench as Belgium were beaten 1-0 by Argentina at the quarter-final stage in Brazil on Saturday.