Lukaku praises his 'idol' Drogba

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku said he was constantly in contact with his "idol" Didier Drogba when he needs guidance.

Lukaku and Drogba spent a season together at Chelsea when the former was just 18.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew made the comparison between the two before Lukaku scored his 50th Everton goal in his 100th appearance for the Merseyside club on Monday.

And the Belgium international said he frequently goes to his idol Drogba for advice.

"I text him, I phone him whenever I need him. He knows what to say and what not to say. That's what I like about him," Lukaku said.

"Didier is my idol and he knows it but I am Romelu Lukaku and I am proud of my family name and I want to make my own story.

"Of course I respect Didier a lot but I think there are differences in our style of play.

"I'm a young player, I want to play at a high level and help my team-mates.

"Hopefully at the end of my career I can say I did my best to create a name for myself. I still speak to Didier. He gives me tips all the time.

"We have had a really special relationship since day one.

"When I arrived at Chelsea they put me next to him in the dressing room so that is when it started and I saw what a top professional he was."