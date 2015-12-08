Lukaku 'proud' to reach scoring milestone

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku said it was a proud moment to score his 50th goal for the club but was disappointed they could not secure the three points against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Lukaku was making his 100th appearance for the Merseyside club and celebrated the milestone with another as he reached 50 goals in all competitions.

It was also the fifth successive Premier League game in which the 22-year-old has scored in.

The goal sealed a point for Everton after Scott Dann had put Palace ahead on 76 minutes, with the game finishing in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Lukaku said it was a proud moment for him but also rued Everton's failure to move above Palace in the Premier League table.

"Obviously we felt we should have had three points," Lukaku said. "We had a lot of chances, we were unlucky with the post, the crossbar and they scored out of the blue.

"We reacted well and it shows great character in the team, but if we want to be in the top six, top four, in the league we need to be winning games like that today.

"I'm proud of the landmark. But as a footballer I'm a team player and I want to win games. I'm proud but disappointed it didn't bring three points."

Everton's next fixture is away to Norwich City in the league on Saturday.