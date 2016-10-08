Lukaku thrilled with Henry guidance

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku praised the influence of Thierry Henry, insisting he is already learning plenty from the assistant coach.

Lukaku was on the scoresheet as Belgium recorded a 4-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

The Everton star, who had earlier missed an easy chance, is delighted to be working closely with Henry, as well as coach Roberto Martinez.

"I think he [Henry] teaches me a lot. He is very direct with me," Lukaku said.

"I know what I'm doing well, when I am doing something wrong he tells me as well. I am very pleased with his help here.

"I think he helps us, the strikers, and also the team to have a certain concentration when we are on the pitch.

"He's won it all so when someone like him talks, you listen.

"We do it with the manager too, he teaches us a lot tactically, offensively and defensively, so I think the future looks bright for us."

Belgium are top of Group H in qualifying after two wins from as many games, ahead of a clash with Gibraltar.