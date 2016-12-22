Lulic banned for 20 days for 'offensive' Rudiger remarks
The FIGC has banned Senad Lulic for 20 days for his remarks about Antonio Rudiger, although he will only miss one Serie A match.
Senad Lulic has been given a 20-day ban by the Italian Football Federation following comments aimed at Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.
The centre-back stated after Lazio's 2-0 derby defeat on December 4 that Rudiger "was selling socks and belts in Stuttgart until two years ago and now thinks he's a phenomenon", prompting outcry from a number of football fans and media outlets.
The FIGC launched an investigation and has determined that Lulic's comments were "harmful and offensive" and announced on Thursday that it had issued a ban and a €10,000 fine.
However, after a plea bargain was reached with the player, the suspension will only apply to days and not matchdays, which means he will miss only one Serie A game - against Crotone on January 8 - as a result of the winter break.
Lulic has played every game this season for Lazio since sitting out the opening-day win over Atalanta on August 21.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.