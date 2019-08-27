Luton boss Jones delighted for returning skipper Sheehan

Luton skipper Alan Sheehan made a welcome return to action after surgery on his Achilles as helped steer his side to an impressive 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Cardiff.

After dominating possession in the first-half, the Hatters scored two goals in the second with left back Sheehan leading the way with a delightful strike from a free kick on the edge of the box.

“I’m delighted for him because he is a wonderful footballer,” said Luton boss Graeme Jones. “I know what it’s like when you’ve been injured for a long time and you doubt yourself.

“You sometimes wonder if you will ever get back to the level you were at. He has been a leader off the pitch and he has contributed around the place.

“I thought we played really well, we earned the result and I liked the manner in which we played. It was our best off the ball performance, pressing from the front, and we have improved as a unit.

“It is a reward for everyone and I’m delighted to get a clean sheet. We’ve got good competition for places now.

“We have had a run of good performances that have got better and better and now we are picking up results. It is nice to be in that position where we have healthy competition for places.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock claimed it was “a disappointing result”, but insisted it will not have any impact on his side’s performance against high-flying Fulham at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night.

“We had six or seven good opportunities in the first half, but we couldn’t take them. It was a bit like the game against them in the league when we had about 20 chances and it took a 96th minute goal to beat them,” said Warnock.

“We’ve got to be more clinical with the chances we get.

“After the first goal they had the confidence of keeping the ball and slowing things down.

“I always said that whoever got the first goal would go on to win and it was them.”