Luton Town's Tom Lockyer gives update on recovery and future role after cardiac arrest

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has given an update on his health and recovery after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Hatters' Premier League game against Bournemouth earlier in December.

Lockyer collapsed at the Vitality Stadium in worrying scenes on December 16th and the match was abandoned after he left the pitch on a stretcher.

The centre-back was responsive as he went off and Luton later said the player was "stable", but there has been little information since on his progress.

But in a long post on Instagram on Sunday, Lockyer wrote: "I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth.

"The reason I’m doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me."

Lockyer went on to say he is proud of how his team-mates have fought in his absence.

"While I’m sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me," he wrote. "The fighting spirit I’ve seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift."

Lockyer did not give any indication of whether he would be resuming his playing career, having also collapsed in the play-off final against Coventry last May.

"I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the Gaffer and the Club," the 29-year-old added. "In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I’m due to meet with specialists in the new year."

The Welsh international also encouraged people to learn CPR in order to help save lives in future.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine," he wrote. "Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes. Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family.

"Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they've given my family during this time. I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024."

