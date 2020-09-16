Lyle Lakay: My mentality has made me a better player

Mamelodi Sundowns left back Lyle Lakay says the main aspect of his game that has improved is his mentality, which has made him a ‘better player’.

The 29-year old joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Cape Town City in 2018 and has since made 76 appearances across all competitions, while scoring four goals and assisting a further eight in the process.

The Cape Town-born winger cum left back has already won two Absa Premiership titles, a Telkom Knockout Cup trophy and most recently the Nedbank Cup title.

‘I still have a lot to learn when it comes to it, but I feel for me, mentally, this has made me stronger,’ Lakay told his club’s official website.

‘At the end of the day, I would say the main thing that has improved in me is my mentality. It’s made me a better player. If you look at it now compared to before, I’ve improved a lot.’

The former Cape Town City winger also explained how coach Pitso Mosimane convinced him to join the Brazilians.

‘It was Saturday night, we had a family gathering and then I just got a call from my agent to say, “Coach Pitso says he wants to speak to you. He’s going to call” and we spoke,’ he explained.

‘He told me he wants me, but he wants me to play left back, he asked me if I have a problem. I said, no, I don’t have a problem and then he asked if I am comfortable and I said I’m comfortable.

‘I also knew because we all know Sundowns, I think every player in the PSL wants to play for Sundowns because of the success of the team.’