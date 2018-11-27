Lyon 2 Manchester City 2: Aguero late show secures progression

Sergio Aguero's late equaliser ensured Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a frantic 2-2 draw at Lyon on Tuesday.

Maxwel Cornet's double looked to have put Lyon in pole position in Group F heading into the final matchweek, with Aymeric Laporte having cancelled out the winger's 55th-minute opener.

But just two minutes after Cornet's second, City responded again – Aguero rising highest to head home from a corner and punish the hosts for some wasteful first-half finishing.

And thanks to Shakhtar Donetsk scoring a late winner against Hoffenheim, Lyon's battling performance did not prove enough to secure progression just yet, with a draw still required from their final group fixture in Ukraine next month.