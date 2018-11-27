Lyon 2 Manchester City 2: Aguero late show secures progression
Manchester City progressed to the Champions League last 16 after Sergio Aguero scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Lyon.
Maxwel Cornet's double looked to have put Lyon in pole position in Group F heading into the final matchweek, with Aymeric Laporte having cancelled out the winger's 55th-minute opener.
But just two minutes after Cornet's second, City responded again – Aguero rising highest to head home from a corner and punish the hosts for some wasteful first-half finishing.
And thanks to Shakhtar Donetsk scoring a late winner against Hoffenheim, Lyon's battling performance did not prove enough to secure progression just yet, with a draw still required from their final group fixture in Ukraine next month.
6 – Sergio Aguero has scored in his last six Champions League away games – only Cristiano Ronaldo (12) has ever had a longer such streak in the competition. Pack. November 27, 2018
