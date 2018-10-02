Lyon 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Hosts mount late fightback to keep Group F top spot

Lyon scored twice inside two second-half minutes to salvage a late 2-2 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and stay top of Group F in the Champions League.

Memphis Depay's second-half introduction sparked a remarkable fightback that saw Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois net 119 seconds apart at an empty Groupama Stadium on Tuesday.

Lyon, shock 2-1 winners at Manchester City a fortnight ago, were forced to play this match beyond closed doors as punishment for crowd disturbances during last season's Europa League, and the eerie atmosphere initially played into Shakhtar's hands.

Junior Moraes struck a double either side of half-time to put the visitors within reach of a second Champions League away victory in 10 attempts but, despite their earlier dominance, Dembele and Dubois' rescue act ultimately left them clinging onto a second consecutive draw.