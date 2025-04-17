Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw in Lyon last week

Manchester United host Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday, with the scoreline all level at 2-2 following an entertaining first leg in France. Here, FourFourTwo provides you with all the details on how to watch Man Utd vs Lyon live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

Date: Thursday, April 17 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

Can I watch Man United vs Lyon for free?

You can watch Manchester United vs Lyon for free in Belgium on Thursday night.

French-language public broadcaster RTBF has the rights, with the game going out on the Tipik TV channel and the Auvio streaming platform.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're Belgium-based but away from home, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.

How to watch Man Utd vs Lyon from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Man Utd vs Lyon, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Man Utd vs Lyon in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Man Utd vs Lyon on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.00pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Man Utd vs Lyon online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Man Utd vs Lyon in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Man Utd vs Lyon live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch Man Utd vs Lyon?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN