Watch Manchester United vs Lyon: Live streams, TV info for Europa League quarter-final
Who will come out on top at Old Trafford after an entertaining 2-2 draw in France last week?
Manchester United host Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday, with the scoreline all level at 2-2 following an entertaining first leg in France. Here, FourFourTwo provides you with all the details on how to watch Man Utd vs Lyon live streams wherever you are in the world.
Key information
Date: Thursday, April 17 2025
Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)
Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)
Can I watch Man United vs Lyon for free?
You can watch Manchester United vs Lyon for free in Belgium on Thursday night.
French-language public broadcaster RTBF has the rights, with the game going out on the Tipik TV channel and the Auvio streaming platform.
Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're Belgium-based but away from home, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.
How to watch Man Utd vs Lyon from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Man Utd vs Lyon, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Man Utd vs Lyon in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Man Utd vs Lyon on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.00pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Watch Man Utd vs Lyon in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Man Utd vs Lyon live stream.
Where else can I watch Man Utd vs Lyon?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
