Watch Lyon vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV info for Europa League quarter-final
Red Devils look to take an advantage into a second leg at Old Trafford to keep Champions League qualification hopes alive
Watch Manchester United play Lyon on the evening of Thursday, April 10 in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash in the 2024-25 Europa League, with all the details here on how to watch Lyon vs Man United live streams wherever you are in the world.
Key information
• Lyon vs Man United Date: Thursday, April 10
• Lyon vs Man United Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Lyon vs Man United Venue: Park Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon
• Lyon vs Man United Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)
• Lyon vs Man United TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Can I watch Lyon vs Man United for free?
You can watch Lyon vs Man United for free if you're in Belgium.
Public broadcaster RTBF has the rights to this game and will show it live on linear television, while also providing a Lyon vs Man United free live stream on its streaming platform, Auvio.
You need to register with with Auvio but you don't need to pay anything. The offering includes live and on-demand sport and TV.
Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium so if you're out of the country right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual Auvio access – more on that below.
How to watch Lyon vs Man United from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Lyon vs Man United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Lyon vs Man United in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Lyon vs Man United on TNT Sports and Discovery+.
Watch Manchester Lyon vs Manchester United in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Lyon vs Man United live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch Lyon vs Man United?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
