Watch Lyon vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV info for Europa League quarter-final

Red Devils look to take an advantage into a second leg at Old Trafford to keep Champions League qualification hopes alive

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim speaks during a press conference after the Europa League match against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on 13 March, 2025.
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Alamy)
Watch Manchester United play Lyon on the evening of Thursday, April 10 in a mouthwatering quarter-final clash in the 2024-25 Europa League, with all the details here on how to watch Lyon vs Man United live streams wherever you are in the world.

• Lyon vs Man United Date: Thursday, April 10

• Lyon vs Man United Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Lyon vs Man United Venue: Park Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

• Lyon vs Man United Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

• Lyon vs Man United TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Lyon vs Man United for free?

You can watch Lyon vs Man United for free if you're in Belgium.

Public broadcaster RTBF has the rights to this game and will show it live on linear television, while also providing a Lyon vs Man United free live stream on its streaming platform, Auvio.

You need to register with with Auvio but you don't need to pay anything. The offering includes live and on-demand sport and TV.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Belgium so if you're out of the country right now, you'll need a VPN to get your usual Auvio access – more on that below.

How to watch Lyon vs Man United from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Lyon vs Man United, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Lyon vs Man United in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Lyon vs Man United on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.45pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package.

If you want to watch Lyon vs Man United online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Manchester Lyon vs Manchester United in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Lyon vs Man United live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.

Where else can I watch Lyon vs Man United?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

