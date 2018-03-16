Lyon and Zenit to be reported for 'incidents of racism'

Lyon and Zenit will be reported to UEFA after "incidents of racism" at their Europa League matches on Thursday, Fare has announced.

Fare – an organisation driven to combat discrimination in sport – confirmed on Friday that they would be submitting reports to European football's governing body following the second-leg ties.

Lyon's home clash with CSKA Moscow ended 3-2 to the Russian side, CSKA going through on away goals after the tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile in St Petersburg, Zenit drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig, a result that was enough to send the Bundesliga side into the quarter finals 3-2.

