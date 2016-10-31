Lyon declare Valbuena is still alive

Lyon have issued a statement declaring attacking midfielder Mathieu Valbuena is still alive.

Twitter trolls claimed the 32-year-old had died in a string of posts the Ligue 1 club described as "shameful" as they issued a denial.

"Mathieu Valbuena is fortunately alive contrary to what vile individuals peddle on Twitter," read the club's own Twitter post on Monday.

"Olympique Lyonnais is horrified at such a shameful and inhuman act."

Valbuena is currently injured after undergoing an operation on a dislocated shoulder suffered earlier this month.

Mathieu Valbuena est heureusement bien vivant contrairement à ce que d’ignobles individus colportent sur twitter. (1/2) October 31, 2016

L’Olympique Lyonnais est horrifié devant de tels agissement honteux et inhumains. (2/2)October 31, 2016

Prior to the bizarre claims he had passed away, the France international has already had a dramatic year.

He was not selected by Didier Deschamps for Euro 2016 on home soil earlier this year and recently spoke of his desire to move past what had been a "s*** year" personally and professionally.

His compatriot Karim Benzema, infamously, was also absent from the European Championship after being charged as part of an investigation into an alleged attempt to blackmail Valbuena over a sex tape.