Lyon land Roma's Yanga-Mbiwa

Lyon have completed the signing of Roma centre-back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa in a deal that could eventually be worth €10million.

The France defender moves to the Stade de Gerland on a five-year deal, with Lyon paying €8million up front and a possible €2m in add-ons.

Yanga-Mbiwa, who started his career in Ligue 1 with Montpellier, only made his move to Roma permanent in January, having initially moved to the Italian capital on loan from Newcastle United in September 2014.

The 26-year-old made 28 Serie A appearances last term and joins a Lyon team that have added the likes of full-back Rafael and France winger Mathieu Valbuena to their ranks ahead of a season that will see them play in the UEFA Champions League.