Lyon move fitness coach following flurry of injuries

Lyon, fourth from bottom in Ligue 1 with four points from as many games, have seen several players, among them Brazilian defender Cris, France defender Aly Cissokho and Brazilian midfielder Ederson, ruled out by hamstring injury.

As a result, they have decided fitness coach Vincent Espie would now look after the reserves and would be replaced by Alexandre Dellal.

"It was important to take into account the fact that several players have sustained similar muscle injuries," Puel told a news conference.

"I'm not saying Vincent is responsible for those injuries but something needed to be done."

