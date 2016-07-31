Lyon to offer Lacazette new deal - Aulas

Lyon plan to offer Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette a contract extension to keep him at the club, according to president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The France international is wanted by Arsene Wenger, but the Ligue 1 outfit have already rejected a €35million bid for the 25-year-old.

Lacazette, who scored 21 league goals last season, is contracted until 2019 with Lyon.

However, Aulas is keen to show the forward – who netted in a 3-2 friendly win over Benfica on Sunday – how much he is wanted by extending that deal.

"We will propose to Lacazette to extend his contract to show him he is one of our greatest assets," he said.

Another Lyon player linked with a move away is Rachid Ghezzal, the Algeria international who also impressed last season.

Ghezzal scored eight goals and had as many assists in the league last campaign, leading to reported interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Aulas hopes the 24-year-old will also stay, saying: "I hope that Ghezzal will realise that he has a place in this team and that his interest is here."