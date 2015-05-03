Lyon stepped up despite pressure - Fournier

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier was pleased with the way his team dealt with the pressure to claim a 2-0 win over Evian TG on Saturday.

Goals from Clement Grenier and Alexandre Lacazette, the latter from the penalty spot, saw Lyon move back above Paris Saint-Germain and into top spot in Ligue 1.

PSG visit Nantes on Sunday, knowing a point will be enough to see them return to the summit.

Fournier was impressed by how his side dealt with the pressure of the title race in their win over Evian, while he was delighted Lyon sealed their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"It's a great satisfaction that leaves us very happy," he said.

"On the match itself, we realise that we should do better, but we are late in the season and in the middle of a battle in which there is enormous pressure on every encounter.

"For some players, this is the first time they experience the pressure of the title fight."

Fournier's only complaint was his side's failure to score more - with their goal difference just four better than PSG's.

"Possession remains just a way to win a game. Still, we had situations to score more goals," he said.

"This is where we can have regrets because we could increase our goal difference, and that is important in this end of season."