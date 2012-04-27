Lyon wary of Quevilly ahead of French Cup final

"This match will not depend on the weight of the fighters," Remi Garde told reporters on Friday, maintaining the boxing theme.

"Sometimes football has nothing to do with logic so we must be extremely careful and focused. We don't want this trophy to slip through our hands."

Seven-times Ligue 1 champions Lyon are looking to land their first piece of silverware since achieving the league and cup double in 2008 and will be doubly determined to succeed having lost to Olympique Marseille in the League Cup final two weeks ago.

Captain Cris said fourth-placed Lyon, who are 13 points adrift of leaders Montpellier, could not afford to contemplate defeat against third tier Quevilly.

"We will not have another chance this season. A trophy is at stake and we have to win," said the Brazilian centre-back.

"We saw Quevilly play in the previous rounds. They are impressive and they work hard.

"I don't know the name of every player but I know full well how they play," added Cris.

MEDIA MAGNETS

The Quevilly squad, who all have jobs away from football, have had a glimpse of Lyon's lifestyle in recent days when they have been a magnet to the media.

Coach Regis Brouard, however, said the extra attention would not have any bearing on the performance of the underdogs in the final.

"We have not changed our footballing habits," he explained. "We know how and when to mobilise ourselves but of course we are very proud and we will try to fulfil our dreams."

Quevilly eliminated Marseille in the last eight of the competition before taking another Ligue 1 scalp by knocking out Stade Rennes in the semi-finals.

"This kind of tale is so French, people love to see small teams upsetting the bigger ones," said Brouard.

"It is great to have a lot of support from the public but we have to keep footballing realities in mind."

Quevilly captain Gregory Beaugrard said his side would have no fear.

"We respect Lyon but we cannot allow ourselves to be scared otherwise the game will be over," he added.