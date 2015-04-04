Lyon win to increase pressure on title rivals

The majority of the focus in France this weekend is on Sunday's meeting between the two arch-rivals and title challengers at the Stade Velodrome.

However, Lyon produced a timely reminder of their own championship credentials by leapfrogging PSG to the top of the table with a routine triumph at the Stade du Roudourou.

Nabil Fekir opened the scoring in the 26th minute in fortuitous circumstances, as his 25-yard effort was spilled into the net by Guingamp goalkeeper Jonas Lossl before Lyon top scorer Alexandre Lacazette then doubled the lead with a 39th-minute penalty,

The France forward powered a shot into the roof of the net from 12 yards after being awarded what looked to be a soft spot-kick having appeared to clip his own heel following a tussle with Baissama Sankoh.

Guingamp were reduced to 10 men a minute before the interval, Christophe Kerbrat seeing red for a rash challenge on Jordan Ferri.

Clinton N'Jie steered Lyon's third into the bottom-right corner after 61 minutes, with Claudio Beauvue's 80th-minute reply for Guingamp proving nothing more than a consolation.

Lyon are now two points ahead of PSG and four clear of Marseille.