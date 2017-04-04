Lyon's Fekir not paying attention to Messi comparisons

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir is delighted to have been likened to Lionel Messi, but insists he tries not to focus on such comparisons.

Having missed a large part of the 2015-16 season through injury, Fekir has returned to be a key performer for Lyon as they chase Europa League glory.

The France international has scored 11 goals in all competitions this term and his fine form has seen him compared to Messi in some sections of the media.

"It's nice to be compared to Messi," he told UEFA.com. "Everyone knows that I am still very far from his level, but, as I say, it pleases me.

"I try not to pay too much attention."

Lyon face Besiktas in the Europa League quarter-finals, having knocked out highly fancied Roma in the previous round.