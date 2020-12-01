Mabasa needs more time before claiming starting berth - Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says that forward Tshegofatso Mabasa still needs more minutes under his belt before being handed a starting role, adding that they are happy brining him off the bench for an impact at the moment.

The forward came on as a sub to score in each of Pirates’ last two DSTV Premiership clasheh, netting the winner against SuperSport United in the injury time, before another late goal earned his side a 1-1 draw against Baroka last Saturday.

Speaking after that clash Zinnbauer admitted that the forward needs more minutes under his belt but he is please with his contributions.

“I am very happy we have him. Maybe he needs a little bit of time [to play] for 90 minutes,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“His condition is very good, he is coming closer to the 90 minutes but at the moment we are very happy we are bringing him in and he is always in the right position and he scored.

“We are happy about this and I hope he continues like this in the next games and maybe he can play 90 minutes. At the moment I am very happy about him. Last week he was coming from a bad time, from a long time [on the sidelines].

“That’s what we do this season, we have good players and they need more minutes and they help us. It was the same against Baroka and Mabasa came in and he scored.”

Being in the line-up for more games in this campaign would be an improvement for Mabasa who managed to start just eight league games in 22 games last season which was his debut for Pirates.

Mabasa’s two goals have come from the 38 minutes he has managed to be on the pitch so far this season.

It is yet to be seen if Zinnbauer would hand him a full game when they visit Cape Town City for Saturday’s league showdown.

With Frank Mhango back from injury and Zakhele Lepasa also in good form, Zinnbauer could be facing a possible headache on who to start upfront.

If DR Congo striker Jean-Marc Makusu obtains his work permit, it would further provide a selection puzzle for the German.

When Mhango and Mabasa were injured, Lepasa was being deployed as a lone striker and never showed any signs of struggling.