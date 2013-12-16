Mackay told not a penny to spend in January

A statement released by Lim on Monday revealed that Cardiff's owner had been angered with manager Mackay's comments following Cardiff's 1-0 Premier League win over West Brom on Saturday.

Furthermore, Tan is said to be of the opinion that Mackay overspent in the close-season, which led to the dismissal of and also at overspending during the close-season - which he claims led to the dismissal of head of recruitment Iain Moody in October.

As a result, Mackay will not be able to strengthen his squad when the transfer window opens next month, despite claiming he needed three new players for the second half of Cardiff's maiden Premier League campaign.

Lim's statement accused the Scot of raising supporter expectations, which in turn may cause "unnecessary pressure" as they aim to survive in the top flight.

"Vincent Tan was extremely upset to read quotes from the manager concerning the possibility of new recruits, before he had been informed whether funds would be made available," read the statement.

"His view is that due to the funds already committed, including the originally authorised summer transfer budget of £35 million that rose to £50m in total, including add-ons, the manager has been fully supported.

"The overspending of £15m has upset Tan Sri greatly, resulting in the removal on Iain Moody as head of recruitment. As such, he has stated that not a single penny will be made available in January.

"Having been the highest-spending promoted club and the seventh-highest spender in the Premier League last summer, the owner believes that the manager has been given the best possible chance of retaining our Premier League status."

Mackay signed eight players ahead of 2013-14 and has guided Cardiff to 15th in the table after 16 games.