'Madness' if Messi fails to win Ballon d'Or, says Henry

Former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi is the only possible winner of the Ballon d'Or, saying it would be "madness" if his ex-team-mate did not reclaim the prize next week.

The victor in the 2015 edition of the game's most prestigious individual award will be announced in Zurich on Monday.

Messi is up against Barca team-mate Neymar and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo - winner for the last two years - for the Ballon d'Or, with Henry disappointed not to see Luis Suarez among the final candidates.

But Henry, who played at Camp Nou between 2007 and 2010, feels the Argentina captain is a certainty to lift the trophy for a fifth time.

"All we can do is enjoy what he does because what he is doing is not normal," Henry told Barca's official website.

"We used to say that a player who got 23 to 25 goals in a season was an incredible striker, but Messi does that in three months.

"We had incredible players in that [Barca] team [that Henry played in] and whenever you did not know what to do, you always looked for Messi.

"I think it would be madness if he does not win the Ballon d'Or. He deserves it because the team won another treble.

"But what I do not understand is why Suarez isn't there."

Henry also feels Barca are in with a strong chance of becoming the first side in the Champions League era to retain the European title.

"In a single game, Bayern [Munich] can win it and you have to be careful with PSG too," he said.

"You never know what might happen, but I think Barca can win it again."