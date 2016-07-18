Madrid and Munich still in the Sane mix, says his father

Leroy Sane's father says Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are still possible destinations for the Schalke midfielder this summer, despite strong speculation linking him with Manchester City.

Sane, 20, is expected to leave Gelsenkirchen over the next month with reports in Germany last week suggesting he had already agreed terms on a four-year deal with Pep Guardiola's City.

But Souleymane Sane says there are other clubs still interested in signing his son.

Sane Snr told Sky News in Germany: "Real Madrid and Bayern are also still in the mix."

Leroy Sane scored nine goals in 42 games in all competitions for Schalke last season, earning a first call-up to the full Germany squad in November.