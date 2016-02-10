Madrid can dream of trophies under Zidane - Raul

Raul believes Real Madrid are on course to end a troublesome campaign with silverware under the stewardship of former team-mate Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane took over from Rafael Benitez in January and his side have since taken 13 points from a possible 15 in La Liga to stay in touch with leaders Barcelona - who they trail by four points having played a game more - and second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Madrid – expelled from the Copa del Rey after fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz in the round of 32 - face Atletico this month and Barca in April.

With a Champions League last-16 tie against Roma to be played across February and March, Raul believes Madrid can salvage something from a difficult season.

"I think that the message Zidane has to offer will get through to the players, because he was a world-class player," he told beIN Sports.

"He'll go down as one of the best ever because of what he won and how he played and he'll be able to make the players buy into his message, having inherited a squad brimming with talent.

"He knows what people really want. Why not dream of ending this year with something to shout about?

"And, failing that, he will have to be given time so that next season all the work he is doing can bear fruit."