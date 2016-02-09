Madrid confirm Marcelo shoulder dislocation

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Marcelo has suffered a shoulder dislocation.

The Brazil left-back reportedly left the stadium with his shoulder in a sling following Madrid's 2-1 win at Granada on Sunday.

And the club have now revealed the extent of the injury, with a statement reading: "After tests carried out today on the player Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he [Marcelo] has been diagnosed with an acromioclavicular shoulder joint dislocation.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid have not stated how long Marcelo will be out for, but the 27-year-old looks certain to miss at least the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Roma next week, and their derby clash with Atletico Madrid at the end of February.

Marcelo has made 24 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring two goals.