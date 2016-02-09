Madrid confirm Marcelo shoulder dislocation
Marcelo's shoulder injury has dealt Real Madrid a blow ahead of games with Athletic Bilbao and Roma.
Real Madrid have confirmed defender Marcelo has suffered a shoulder dislocation.
The Brazil left-back reportedly left the stadium with his shoulder in a sling following Madrid's 2-1 win at Granada on Sunday.
And the club have now revealed the extent of the injury, with a statement reading: "After tests carried out today on the player Marcelo at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he [Marcelo] has been diagnosed with an acromioclavicular shoulder joint dislocation.
"His recovery will continue to be assessed."
Madrid have not stated how long Marcelo will be out for, but the 27-year-old looks certain to miss at least the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Roma next week, and their derby clash with Atletico Madrid at the end of February.
Marcelo has made 24 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring two goals.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.