Madrid confirm Modric knee injury

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been diagnosed with a cartilage injury in his left knee.

The European champions have not put a length of time on the expected length of Modric's absence but he was not included in Zinedine Zidane's squad to face Eibar on Sunday.

He is also likely to miss Croatia's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Finland.

Modric completed 90 minutes in Madrid's 2-2 Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund in midweek and his injury further stretches Zidane's central midfield resources, with Casemiro current recuperating from a fractured left leg.