Madrid form not a concern for Nacho

Nacho Fernandez is unconcerned that Real Madrid are not firing on all cylinders this season, given they sit top of LaLiga and on the verge of the Champions League knockout stages.

Despite remaining unbeaten for 28 games in all competitions under Zinedine Zidane, Madrid have come in for some criticism over the quality of their performances – particularly in defence.

A 3-3 draw with Legia Warsaw raised fresh concerns given the Spanish giants held a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes and ended up needing a Mateo Kovacic strike five minutes from time to earn a point.

Madrid's form does not bother Nacho, though, given they continue to collect positive results.

"It's true we've had poor games but the results speak for themselves," Nacho told Marca. "We are first [in the league] and in control in the Champions League.

"We cannot allow bumpy games like that [against Legia], but football does these things.

"We need to know how to kill those games, it's not easy when you're undefeated for so long and the derby [with Atletico] arrives next, after the international break.

"We are the league leaders, calm and ready to work for the good moments."

The 26-year-old is enjoying a rare run in the team with Pepe and Sergio Ramos injured on the sidelines and is determined to hold onto his starting spot.

"I live for the club, it's where I am happy, and what makes me feel good is fighting for my place like I've always done," he added.

"I have said for years that it's not easy to compete with them [Pepe, Ramos and Raphael Varane], especially when you come from the academy.

"But, being next to them has made me a better player, I've learned a lot and become stronger mentally knowing that I compete with the best.

"The experience you collect is brutal and the competition is very high, the step I have to make is very large."