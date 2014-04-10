Madrid left-back Marcelo returns to training

The Brazil international has not featured for Real since a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla on March 26, though he was an unused substitute in the 5-0 demolition of Rayo Vallecano three days later before suffering a tear in his hamstring.

Marcelo's injury had left Carlo Ancelotti sweating on the fitness of the left-back ahead of next Wednesday's Copa del Rey final with fierce rivals Barcelona.

But it appears Real may receive positive news in that regard, with Marcelo joining the rest of the squad in training ahead of Saturday's La Liga showdown with strugglers Almeria at the Bernabeu.

With Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss the Copa final with a thigh problem, Marcelo's availability would at least provide some positive injury news for Ancelotti.

Marcelo has made 33 appearances for Real this season in all competitions.