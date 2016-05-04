Madrid move motivated by Champions League glory, says Bale

The lure of winning Champions League titles was what drew Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and the Welshman is relishing the prospect of claiming a second crown in Milan this month.

It was Bale's deflected cross that sent Madrid into the final at the expense of Manchester City on Wednesday as the hosts secured a decisive 1-0 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale insists having the goal taken off him and credited to City's Fernando was not an issue as he has his sights set on a bigger prize – namely the May 28 showdown with Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

"It doesn't matter who scores or whether it's an own goal or not," Bale told BT Sport. "The main thing is we have a chance to win the Champions League again.

"I felt we were close to killing the game off, but couldn't get clear-cut chances.

"The reason I came to Real Madrid was to win Champions Leagues. I've got one already and I have got another chance to win another."

Bale has previously come under fire for perceived under-performance in the Spanish capital, with the tag of being the world's most expensive player apparently weighing heavy on his shoulders.

But the 26-year-old, who joined from Tottenham in 2013, believes things are now looking bright.

He added: "I feel like I am maturing. My Spanish is getting better and I'm integrating more with the team. I feel like I have turned a corner in that sense and I'm enjoying my football here."