Madrid should be kicked out of the Copa, they have no defence - Alves

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves says Real Madrid should be kicked out of the Copa del Rey as they have "no worthy defence".

Madrid face expulsion from the Copa after fielding Denis Cheryshev in Wednesday's 3-1 win at Cadiz.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Villarreal and picked up his third booking of the 2014-15 competition during the second leg of their semi-final defeat to eventual winners Barcelona.

The one-match suspension picked up during that game has yet to be served and Madrid are set to learn their fate on Friday after Cadiz reported the matter to Spain's football authorities.

Madrid claim neither they nor Cheryshev were notified of the suspension and therefore have done nothing wrong, but Alves was not in a forgiving mood.

He told COPE: "[I am surprised] by the lack of communication. These things should not happen at a big club like Real Madrid. If you take the right measures by the rules and previous precedents they should be removed [from the competition].

"They have no worthy defence."

Alves took another swipe at Madrid by claiming Cristiano Ronaldo was not worthy of a place in the three-man FIFA Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar were named alongside Ronaldo, and Alves thinks the Argentina star will emerge victorious in Zurich on January 11.

"Messi is ahead and Neymar is second because he is in a great moment," Alves added.

"Cristiano does not deserve to be among the three finalists. Last year he won on merit because he did important things. I think the best player in the world must have a greater influence on the game, and not just score goals. That is what he did last year.

"People forget this is a team sport."