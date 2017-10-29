Madrid stars defied by Girona as record away run ends

Real Madrid's shock 2-1 defeat to Girona on Sunday ended their record-breaking run of 13 consecutive LaLiga away wins and left two of their biggest stars frustrated.

Karim Benzema lined up against the top-flight newcomers hoping to add them to the long list of Spanish clubs he has scored against. However, his failure to find the net at Municipal de Montilivi means Girona are the only LaLiga side of the 32 Benzema has faced that he has not scored against.

Benzema's team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 31 of the 33 different teams he has played against in LaLiga and, by shutting him out, Girona joined Leganes as one of only two teams to prevent the Portuguese from scoring against them.

Madrid looked set to maintain their 100 per cent record in LaLiga away games this season when Isco gave them the lead after 12 minutes, but Zinedine Zidane's side were undone in the space of four second-half minutes.

Cristhian Stuani scored his fifth goal of the season to equalise after 54 minutes and the game was turned on its head four minutes later when attacking midfielder Portu scored from close range.

Madrid travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday before resuming their domestic campaign against Las Palmas at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.