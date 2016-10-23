Madrid tracking Dortmund boss Tuchel, claims Watzke

Hans-Joachim Watzke claims Real Madrid are tracking coach Thomas Tuchel, not that the Borussia Dortmund CEO is worried about losing the highly-rated German any time soon.

Tuchel's reputation continues to grow following an impressive first season at Westfalenstadion in 2015-16, guiding Dortmund to second in Bundesliga and a berth in the DFB-Pokal final as they returned to the Champions League.

The 43-year-old - out of contract in 2018 - has Dortmund challenging both domestically and in Europe again this season, which Watzke believes has alerted LaLiga giants Madrid - who are also reportedly pursuing star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"I have a good relationship with Real Madrid and I believe that they are tracking him [Tuchel]," Watzke told German TV channel ZDF.

"After the season Thomas had with us, Real have taken account of what a first-class coach we have.

"Florentino Perez [Madrid president] has not asked me about him yet. We are not worried about losing him if Madrid wanted him now. Thomas Tuchel has a contract with Dortmund.

"His situation is different to that of a player. A player at the age of 28 or 29 might only have three years in him and could ask us not to deny him such a move. Thomas is still a very young coach, he could still coach at whatever club he wants for 20 years or so."