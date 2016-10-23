Madrid tracking Dortmund boss Tuchel, claims Watzke
Thomas Tuchel, 43, is one of the most highly-rated coaches in Europe following his exploits with Mainz and now Borussia Dortmund.
Hans-Joachim Watzke claims Real Madrid are tracking coach Thomas Tuchel, not that the Borussia Dortmund CEO is worried about losing the highly-rated German any time soon.
Tuchel's reputation continues to grow following an impressive first season at Westfalenstadion in 2015-16, guiding Dortmund to second in Bundesliga and a berth in the DFB-Pokal final as they returned to the Champions League.
The 43-year-old - out of contract in 2018 - has Dortmund challenging both domestically and in Europe again this season, which Watzke believes has alerted LaLiga giants Madrid - who are also reportedly pursuing star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
"I have a good relationship with Real Madrid and I believe that they are tracking him [Tuchel]," Watzke told German TV channel ZDF.
"After the season Thomas had with us, Real have taken account of what a first-class coach we have.
"Florentino Perez [Madrid president] has not asked me about him yet. We are not worried about losing him if Madrid wanted him now. Thomas Tuchel has a contract with Dortmund.
"His situation is different to that of a player. A player at the age of 28 or 29 might only have three years in him and could ask us not to deny him such a move. Thomas is still a very young coach, he could still coach at whatever club he wants for 20 years or so."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.