Madrid will beat Atletico like they did in Lisbon - Gento

Real Madrid will upstage Atletico just like they did in the 2014 Champions League final, insists club great Francisco Gento.

Madrid and Atletico will go head-to-head in the Champions League final at San Siro on May 28, a repeat of the decider two years ago.

On that day, Madrid claimed 'La Decima' courtesy of a 4-1 win after extra time in Lisbon, and six-time European Cup winner Gento is adamant his former club will repeat the feat in Milan.

"We are going to win the same as we did in Portugal. We have a great team, great players and we cannot fail," the 82-year-old said via Marca.

"You have to fight for the 90 minutes, this is how to win trophies.

"We have never played for a draw and for this reason we have won so many trophies."