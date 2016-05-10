Madrid will beat Atletico like they did in Lisbon - Gento
Real Madrid claimed 'La Decima' with a 4-1 win against city rivals Atletico after extra time two years ago.
Real Madrid will upstage Atletico just like they did in the 2014 Champions League final, insists club great Francisco Gento.
Madrid and Atletico will go head-to-head in the Champions League final at San Siro on May 28, a repeat of the decider two years ago.
On that day, Madrid claimed 'La Decima' courtesy of a 4-1 win after extra time in Lisbon, and six-time European Cup winner Gento is adamant his former club will repeat the feat in Milan.
"We are going to win the same as we did in Portugal. We have a great team, great players and we cannot fail," the 82-year-old said via Marca.
"You have to fight for the 90 minutes, this is how to win trophies.
"We have never played for a draw and for this reason we have won so many trophies."
