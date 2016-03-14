Madrid won't win titles playing like this - Navas

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has warned his team-mates that they must change their style of play if they want to be winning silverware anytime soon.

A late goal from Casemiro spared Madrid's blushes on Sunday as they scraped to a 2-1 win away to Las Palmas.

The Spanish outfit advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday but sit in third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona with nine games left to play.

And Navas believes Madrid will not be lifting any trophies come season's end if they do not start playing differently.

"In the second half [against Las Palmas] we did not have the best of games," Navas told Movistar Plus.

"We have to be conscience and responsible and face it. We are not going to win many games like this.

"To win trophies you have to do things differently and play in a different way.

"We cannot continue to play with the same intensity we showed in that second half."

Madrid's next test in La Liga is a home clash against Sevilla before 'El Clasico' against Barca at the Camp Nou.