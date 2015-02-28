Madrid's Perez to testify in corruption case

The news comes following reports in Spain that Perez would be called as a witness by judge Eloy Velasco, who is investigating the practices of business, clerks and councillors from various regions such as Madrid, Murcia, Leon and Valencia regarding alleged payments for the awarding of construction contracts.

A statement on Real's official website read: "Given the reports in the last hours, Real Madrid wish to state that next Monday president Florentino Perez will attend to testify before judge Eloy Velasco, in relation to the services provided to the club for one year by an analytic research company in the digital domain, owned by Alejandro de Pedro, the accused in Operation Punica."

The investigation began after Swiss authorities informed Spanish officials of their suspicions of money laundering relating to the crimes of Francisco Granados, a former deputy president of the Madrid region and ex-secretary general of the People's Party.