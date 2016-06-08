Magath appointed new Shandong coach

Felix Magath has been appointed the new coach of Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng following the resignation of Mano Menezes.

Menezes took over at the start of the 2016 season but two wins from their first 11 games has the club sitting in the relegation zone.

Magath was confirmed as his replacement on Wednesday, taking over for the rest of the CSL season.

"Shandong Luneng Football Club has announced the hiring of Felix Magath as the new coach, effective immediately," a club statement read.

Magath, 62, won the Bundesliga three times as a player with Hamburg, before the repeating the feat twice as Bayern Munich coach, and once with Wolfsburg.

The German has been out of a job since he was sacked as Fulham manager in 2014.

"I am looking forward to my new work, the club and its staff and fans," Magath said via Facebook.

"I am very interested in the big changes in Chinese Football and I will try to help with my team and all my energy."

Shandong, who are in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, face second-placed Hebei China Fortune in the CSL on Sunday as they look to move out of the drop zone.