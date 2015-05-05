Magath backs Guardiola to remain at Bayern

Felix Magath believes Pep Guardiola should stay on as Bayern Munich coach regardless of whether the Bavarian giants beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola has guided Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, as well as winning the DFB-Pokal, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his two seasons at the club.

He could yet add the UEFA Champions League title to that list of honours if his side can overcome his former club Barca over two legs then beat either Juventus or Real Madrid in the final.

Guardiola has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but the former Spain international is under contract with Bayern until the end of next season and chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said there is "a very good chance" he will stay beyond 2016.

Ex-Bayern coach Magath thinks the 44-year-old has earned the right to remain at the Allianz Arena even if the Bundesliga champions crash out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage for a second-successive season.

Speaking at an Audi Star Talk event, Magath said: "I can remember my time as the head coach of Bayern when Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: 'He [Magath] can stay here for his whole life and will get a life contract.'

"And six months later I've got sacked. So you have to be a bit careful with that. But from my point of view there's no reason against Pep Guardiola still being coach of Bayern, also with a defeat against Barcelona.

"Until now he has done very well and why shouldn't the next season also be successful."

Bayern and Barca lock horns in the first leg of their semi-final at Camp Nou on Wednesday.