Magath: Fulham clash a must-win for Cardiff

Magath's side prop up the table and the German is waiting for his first win since taking over the beleaguered London club last month.

Cardiff are just one point better off and the two relegation-threatened sides are both in desperate need of a win at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the Welsh club being above Fulham in the table, the experienced Magath believes it is more vital for Cardiff to secure three precious points.

He said: "Cardiff is in the worst situation, because Cardiff have a home game and they have to win.

"They are one point better than us. It's not enough for them to avoid relegation.

"They have to win, so it's a good situation for us. I'm convinced that will give us a chance, with counter-attacks, to create chances and to score.

"In our situation you have to especially take care of the home games.

"You have to win the home games, with support from the fans. If you go away it is very difficult to say you must win."

Magath is determined to secure his first victory since being charged with the task of keeping Fulham in the top flight and believes that can give his side momentum to get out of trouble.

He added: "It's very important for us to have the first win. Teams who have not won so much in the last games need confidence. The best confidence you can get is if you win.

"Now we are behind the other teams. That is more difficult than to be in 17th place or 18th or 19th place, when you left teams behind you.

"We have all the teams above us. We need to make the first step, to get one place higher and that will give us confidence."