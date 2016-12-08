Magiera hails Legia victory as for 'all of Poland'

Legia Warsaw head coach Jacek Magiera said his side's 1-0 victory over Sporting CP and qualification for the Europa League is "success for the entire of Polish football".

A first half strike from Guilherme was enough to give Legia the win despite a late bombardment from their Portuguese visitors.

The Polish champions survived a torrid start to Champions League Group F to take an impressive 3-3 draw at home Real Madrid before playing their part in a spectacular 8-4 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Magiera said those performances put his side in good stead for the victory over Sporting.

"We believed that to succeed, that the matches that we played earlier will not go in vain and we will keep a clean sheet at the back," he told Onet Sport.

"Congratulations to the team. Let's be honest, we had two or three excellent chances.

"This is the success of the entire Polish football, not just Legia. I'm glad and I hope that the whole of Poland is too.

"All the players did a great job, everything was as it should be.

"Today, it was a team, in attack and in defence. We realised what we wanted."