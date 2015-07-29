Mahrez and Nugent on target in Leicester win

A superb Riyad Mahrez goal and David Nugent's strike was enough for Leicester City to see off Championship side Rotherham United 2-1 in Wednesday's friendly.

Winger Mahrez produced a real moment of quality in the 55th minute at the New York Stadium with a fierce 20-yard effort from a swift Leicester counter-attack.

Claudio Ranieri's men, who beat Burton Albion 2-1 on Tuesday, then made sure of the win when Nugent's shot from the edge of the box was too strong for Kelle Roos, although Grant Ward's fine long-range goal ensured a close ending.

The visitors were good value for the victory and the Premier League quality showed in the early stages as Leicester controlled possession, with Roos doing well to hold Mahrez's 20-yard shot.

Nugent was involved shortly before the break. He cut in from the left and the ball eventually sat up for Jeff Schlupp, whose fierce strike fizzed past the left-hand post.

Rotherham spurned a great chance shortly after the restart when Jordan Bowery side-footed wide when one-on-one with Mark Schwarzer.

It was a similar case for Leicester when Nugent latched onto Schlupp's throughball before slicing a left-foot shot wide with only Roos to beat.

The breakthrough came in the 55th minute. The visitors launched the counter-attack and Mahrez jinked in from the right and lashed a fine left-foot shot past Roos at the near-post.

Leicester doubled the lead in the 72nd minute when Schlupp teed up Nugent and the forward's shot was too strong for Roos, who got a hand on the ball.

The home team halved the deficit eight minutes from time when Tottenham loanee Ward's swerving shot from 25 yards deceived Schwarzer, but it proved too little, too late.