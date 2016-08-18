Mahrez backs Leicester for even greater success

Riyad Mahrez has backed Leicester City to build on last season's title triumph after signing a new contract with the club.

The Algeria international brought speculation over his future to an end by penning a new four-year deal with Claudio Ranieri's side this week.

Mahrez, named the PFA Player of the Year after Leicester's stunning Premier League win last season, has followed Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, Wes Morgan and Andy King in committing his future to the King Power Stadium.

With Danny Drinkwater expected to follow suit and N'Golo Kante's move to Chelsea the only major departure, Mahrez believes Leicester have the strength to challenge for honours again this season.

"I'm happy to continue the adventure with Leicester City. It's been a pleasure to be here so I'm going to keep going," he told the club's official TV channel.

"Last season, we achieved the best thing we could in England. We've had an amazing season and it was important to keep the players, and the same spirit.

"Our football is a lot of energy, so if we keep all the players, all the mentality, I think we can do some good things this year as well.

"I'm very happy to be here and the club are happy as well."