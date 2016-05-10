Mahrez crowned Leicester's Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez had his stunning campaign capped at Leicester City's season awards, when he was named the club's Player of the Year.

After helping Leicester to Premier League glory in one of the greatest sporting achievements in history, Mahrez received the team's top gong on Tuesday, having already been crowned PFA Player of the Year.

The star playmaker - who is attracting serious interest from Leicester's Premier League rivals - beat team-mates Jamie Vardy and N'Golo Kante to the award.

Mahrez has scored 17 goals and tallied 11 assists in Leicester's title-winning campaign, which comes to an end against Chelsea on Sunday.

Kante and Vardy, however, did not leave the awards ceremony at King Power Stadium emptyhanded.

France international midfielder Kante was named Players' Player of the Year.

As for Vardy - with 24 goals in the Premier League this term - he received Leicester's Goal of the Season for his stunning strike against Liverpool in February.