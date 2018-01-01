Mahrez set for talks over Leicester future after latest star turn

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says he will discuss Riyad Mahrez's future with the star winger, after he dominated Monday's 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

The Foxes won for the first time in six games in all competitions as Mahrez scored before turning provider for Islam Slimani, with Marc Albrighton adding a third goal late in the game.

Mahrez submitted a transfer request last May, but saw reported moves to Barcelona and Roma fail to materialise.

The Algeria international has scored five goals in his last nine Premier League games, displaying the kind of lethal skills that fired Leicester to the title two seasons ago, and are likely to once again catch the eye of potential suitors.

Puel told a news conference: "I like this player and I'd like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question, for me I am happy to play with the team with Riyad, with Jamie [Vardy] and others.

"You say the word, speculation. I would like to keep all my best players. It was a very good game, a fantastic game for Riyad.

"It will be important to keep the maximum of our players."

Mahrez was given too much room as he volleyed home a sublime opener at the King Power Stadium and Huddersfield boss David Wagner suggested defeat was evidence of the greater perils his Huddersfield side face in the top flight.

"You have to be focused and concentrate to defend your set pieces. We lost Mahrez in this situation and we gave this goal away too easy," he told the club's official website.

"We know that in the Premier League you are not allowed to make mistakes and you have to use your chances if you like to hurt opponents.

"Today - performance wise - this was okay but these small margins we haven't done right, in the offence and in the defence as well."