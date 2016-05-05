Mahrez wants Leicester stay, says vice-chairman

Riyad Mahrez has already told Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha he wants to stay at Leicester City and build on the club's remarkable Premier League triumph, the club's vice-chairman has said.

Srivaddhanaprabha insists he is not yet switching from celebration mode to consider contract negotiations, but has little concern the club will lose their key players.

Mahrez in particular is thought to be a target for numerous leading clubs and has been rated good enough for Barcelona by the likes of former midfielder Xavi.

The PFA player of the year has scored 17 goals in the league this season, but Srivaddhanaprabha claims the Algeria international has underlined his commitment to the Champions League-bound Foxes.

"I want the players to enjoy this moment and not be concerned about their contracts," he said.

"They are good boys and they understand. Even Mahrez, I talked to him and said 'are you concerned?' He said 'no, no, I want to stay'.

"This is what he wants, he wants to stay.

"It depends on the players and the clubs who want them, but we have no policy to sell the players and we don't have a problem with money.

"We will try everything that we can to build the team and to secure the same group of players and add some quality."

Aside from Mahrez, Srivaddhanaprabha revealed the club would also open negotiations for improved deals with N'Golo Kante, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater.

"We have to wait until the end of the season and evaluate everyone," he said.

"I am super fair, and happy to improve if they deserve something. It depends on how Wes lifts the trophy!"