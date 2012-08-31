Maicon finalises move to Man City

He signed from Serie A side Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee.

"Roberto Mancini is an admirer of the 31-year-old having worked with him for two seasons while in charge at Inter and the defender is familiar with the 3-5-2 formation the City boss has been experimenting with in pre-season," the club said on their official website.

Maicon played 235 matches for Inter, scoring 20 goals, and will link up with his new team-mates when he returns from international duty next week.

Sinclair also arrived for an undisclosed fee from Premier League rivals Swansea.

The 23-year-old winger was a member of the Britain team at the London Olympics.

"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City player," Sinclair told the website.

"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."

Sinclair could be included in the City squad for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers.

Wright joins the club as third-string goalkeeper behind Joe Hart and Costel Pantilimon.

He was a free agent after leaving League One club Preston North End.